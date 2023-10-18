Limited-run Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato reaches India, deliveries to commence soon

Limited-run Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato reaches India, deliveries to commence soon

The first of the limited-edition Huracan Sterrato has arrived in India. To recall, Lamborghini has allocated only 15 units for the country, out of the 1,499-unit global production run. Sporting a Grigio Lynx Shade paint scheme, 19-inch blacked-out forged wheels, and yellow-colored brake calipers, this off-road-biased supercar is set to be delivered to its owner soon. Despite its hefty price tag of Rs. 4.61 crore (ex-showroom) before options, all 15 units have already been sold out on our shores.

Compared to the standard Huracan Evo, the limited-run Sterrato has a 44mm increase in ground clearance, reaching 171mm, making it better suited for Indian roads. The wheels are smaller and feature more sidewall for improving ride comfort and reducing the risk of tire blowouts. The coupe is also equipped with all-terrain tires and has an increased front and rear track by 30mm and 34mm, respectively. Skid plates on both ends and an underbody cover provide extra protection for the supercar.

Inside, the Huracan Sterrato comes with an updated Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) package, featuring revised Strada and Sport modes. A new Rally mode replaces the Corsa mode found on the standard Evo model. The coupe's two-seater cockpit sports a premium Alcantara Verde upholstery and new graphics on the touchscreen infotainment system. Additional features include a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicators, a compass, a geographic coordinate indicator, and a steering angle indicator.

Under the hood, the Huracan Sterrato is powered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that develops 602hp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 560Nm. While this is slightly less than the Huracan EVO AWD, likely due to a repositioned air intake from the sides to a roof-mounted unit, it still offers impressive performance. The rugged coupe can reach a top speed of 260km/h and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.