Maruti Suzuki Fronx gains traction in SUV-dominated Indian market

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Fronx gains traction in SUV-dominated Indian market

By Pradnesh Naik 05:47 pm Sep 30, 202305:47 pm

Maruti Suzuki Fronx rides on designer 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki's Fronx, a sleek coupe-SUV based on the Baleno, has been creating quite a buzz in the Indian automotive scene. Recent reports reveal that the former currently receives around 550 bookings per day. It has taken away bookings from the latter, which experienced a dip from 830 daily bookings to 700 since the arrival of its rugged-looking sibling in April. The Fronx's unique design and charm are thought to be the main reasons for this shift in consumer preference.

2/4

New trend emerging in Indian automotive market

Maruti Suzuki Fronx's success story underscores an emerging trend in India's automotive market: a growing demand for coupe-SUVs. As consumers look for vehicles that combine style, performance, and practicality, carmakers are responding by creating innovative models that cater to these preferences. This trend is likely to continue, with more manufacturers expected to join the coupe-SUV segment soon, further diversifying the Indian automotive landscape.

3/4

Impact of Fronx on Maruti Suzuki's sales, strategy

The Fronx's rising fame has major implications for Maruti Suzuki's sales and marketing tactics. With the Baleno still outperforming the Fronx in monthly sales, a shift in focus toward promoting and expanding the latter's lineup might be necessary. This could prompt the carmaker to explore new segments and niches within the Indian automotive market, ultimately leading to a more diverse product range catering to various consumer tastes.

4/4

Toyota set to capitalize on Fronx's success

As the Fronx's popularity soars, Toyota is gearing up to jump on the bandwagon by launching its Urban Cruiser Taisor soon. The Taisor will be based on the Fronx and is expected to showcase minor modifications similar to those seen between Maruti Suzuki's Baleno and Toyota's Glanza. This cross-badging effort between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota aims to solidify their partnership and tap into the growing appetite for coupe-SUVs in India.