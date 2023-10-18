Okaya Motofaast EV launched in India at Rs. 1.37 lakh

Okaya Motofaast features an all-LED lighting setup

Homegrown EV maker Okaya has introduced its newest electric scooter, the Motofaast, in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the automaker, the EV is a blend of a motorcycle and a scooter. Pre-orders are now being accepted for a token amount of Rs. 2,500. Deliveries are scheduled to start in Delhi and Jaipur next month. The company's goal is to meet the increasing demand for EVs with this sleek and feature-rich offering.

The e-scooter has a claimed range of up to 130km

The Okaya Motofaast comes with a dual battery system that has a combined capacity of 3.53kWh. It takes around five hours to fully charge the battery pack. The e-scooter has a claimed riding range of up to 130km on a single charge. It has three riding modes: Eco, City, and Sports. The hub-mounted electric motor generates a maximum power output of 3.08hp (2.3kW), allowing the scooter to reach a top speed of 70km/h in Sports mode.

It can warn the rider of thermal runaway in advance

For safety features, the Motofaast e-scooter comes with an incident buzzer that warns the rider at least five minutes in advance in case of a thermal runaway. The EV has an IP67 rating and is certified by ICAT according to the AIS 156 Phase 2 Amendment. Okaya also offers a 3-year/30,000km warranty on the battery and motor. Additionally, it is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved stopping power.

It comes equipped with a touchscreen panel with connectivity support

The Okaya Motofaast features a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument panel powered by a 2GHz processor and 3GB of RAM. It supports the 'Okaya EV' app, GPS-based navigation, and displays vehicle stats for added convenience. Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya Electric Vehicles, emphasized the company's dedication to offering the latest and safest technology to its customers, whether in terms of batteries or feature upgrades.