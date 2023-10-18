Maruti Suzuki achieves 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki achieves 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone

By Pradnesh Naik 01:09 pm Oct 18, 202301:09 pm

The Swift features Maruti Suzuki's 'Auto Gear Shift' transmission option (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating a major achievement in India. The country's largest carmaker has sold over 10 lakh vehicles with automatic transmission on our shores. The company provides four types of automatic transmission systems in our market. The list includes an automated manual transmission (AMT), a 4-speed automatic gearbox, an advanced 6-speed torque-converter system with steering-mounted paddle shifters, and an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT). These options are available in 16 models across the brand's ARENA and NEXA line-ups.

2/4

AMT leads the pack for Maruti Suzuki in India

A whopping 65% of the total automatic vehicle sales feature an AMT gearbox or "Auto Gear Shift" technology in Maruti Suzuki's lingo. This option was introduced by the automaker in 2014. The old-school 4-speed automatic transmission models make up 27% of sales, while hybrid e-CVT gearbox accounts for about 8%. The majority of the company's automatic car sales come from Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

3/4

NEXA and ARENA line-ups show different buying preferences

Maruti Suzuki's data reveals that customers of the NEXA line-up tend to prefer high-end automatic variants, making up about 58% of the company's automatic car sales. On the other hand, ARENA retail chain customers lean toward mid-level automatic variants, contributing around 42% to the total automatic car sales. This difference in preferences showcases the diverse customer base that the carmaker serves on our shores.

4/4

The carmaker aims for one lakh automatic sales in FY23-24

With automatic car sales on the rise, the homegrown automaker aims to achieve sales of one lakh units in FY23-24. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, said, "We have made it our mission to spread the 'Joy of Mobility' to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratize automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options. And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received."