2023 Tata Nexon.ev has waiting period of 8 weeks

By Pradnesh Naik 11:00 am Oct 18, 202311:00 am

The 2023 Tata Nexon.ev rolls on 17-inch designer wheels with aero elements (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors introduced the 2023 Nexon.ev in India on September 14. The e-SUV has received an enthusiastic reception, leading to a waiting period of up to eight weeks. The waiting period mentioned is for bookings made in Mumbai and may vary depending on factors such as version, variant, color, and dealership location. For reference, the EV is available in six different models and seven color schemes.

It gets a voice-controlled sunroof and a 12.3-inch infotainment system

The 2023 Tata Nexon.ev follows the brand's modern design philosophy, similar to its updated ICE-powered sibling. It features projector LED headlamps, a full-width DRL with sequential lighting, a closed-off grille, connected-type LED taillamps with X-shaped motifs, and 16-inch designer wheels. Inside, it gets backlit capacitive controls, a wireless charger, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. The EV also has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with connectivity options.

Two battery pack options are offered for the EV

Tata Motors provides two battery pack options for the 2023 Nexon.ev: Medium Range and Long Range. The Medium Range model comes with a 30kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 325km. Meanwhile, the Long Range version sports a larger 40.5kWh battery pack, with an impressive claimed range of up to 465km. This variety allows customers to select the model that best fits their driving needs and preferences.

How much does the 2023 Nexon.ev cost in India?

Ranging between Rs. 14.74 lakh and Rs. 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the 2023 Nexon.ev aims to capture a significant portion of the country's growing electric vehicle market with its competitive pricing. As demand continues to surge with the ongoing festive season and waiting periods lengthen, it will be interesting to see how Tata Motors manages production and delivery timelines to meet customer expectations.