How Honda CB300R fares against TVS Apache RTR 310

1/7

Auto 3 min read

How Honda CB300R fares against TVS Apache RTR 310

By Pradnesh Naik 10:13 am Oct 18, 202310:13 am

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch designer wheels

Honda has launched the 2023 iteration of the CB300R in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). For reference, it now costs Rs. 37,000 less than the outgoing model. At that price point, it rivals the TVS Apache RTR 310 in the middleweight streetfighter segment. Between these two capable offerings, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Honda introduced the CB300R in India to steal the champion's crown from the KTM 390 Duke in the highly competitive streetfighter category. The Japanese marque added neo-retro design elements from its elder sibling, the CB650R to make it more appealing to potential customers on our shores. However, it now has to face a new challenge in the form of the TVS Apache RTR 310.

3/7

Honda CB300R looks more pleasing with its neo-retro design philosophy

Honda CB300R flaunts a round LED headlamp with split-style DRL, a sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar with angular mirrors, a stubby exhaust, split seats with an integrated LED taillamp, and an LCD instrument cluster. TVS Apache RTR 310 sports adaptive dual LED headlamps with DRLs and dynamic dual taillamps, a raised handlebar, an upswept exhaust, ventilated rider seat, and a full-color TFT console.

4/7

TVS Apache RTR 310 gets better electronic riding aids

Both the Honda CB300R and TVS Apache RTR 310 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, and a ride-by-wire throttle. The latter also gets a cornering function for its ABS system, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes. Suspension duties on both streetfighters are handled by inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

5/7

The Apache RTR 310 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Honda CB300R is a 286cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops a maximum power of 30.7hp and a peak torque of 27.5Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. TVS Apache RTR 310 is backed by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that generates 35hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter.

6/7

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Honda CB300R will set you back by Rs. 2.4 lakh. On the other hand, the TVS Apache RTR 310 ranges between Rs. 2.43 lakh and Rs. 2.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Apache RTR 310 makes more sense on our shores with its potent engine and overall better electronic safety suite than the CB300R.

7/7