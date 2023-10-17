2024 Citroen e-C3 EV breaks cover: Check price, features

By Akash Pandey 07:33 pm Oct 17, 2023

The car comes in You and Max trims

Citroen has pulled the wraps off its fourth-generation C3, now featuring a fully electric powertrain. Set to hit European markets in 2024, the e-C3 sports a starting price of around $24,500 (nearly Rs. 20 lakh). The French automaker also plans to roll out a more budget-friendly entry-level model in 2025, potentially making it one of Europe's most affordable EVs. It will include a smaller battery pack, a range of 200km, and a tag of around $21,050 (nearly Rs. 17.5 lakh).

The car sports a new design and roomier cabin

Built on Stellantis' Smart Car Platform, the 2024 e-C3 showcases a fresh design language compared to its predecessor. The compact hatchback has morphed into a crossover-like vehicle with wheels pushed as far to the edges as possible. This, along with the high roofline, offers a significantly roomier cabin. Citroen says passengers will enjoy an extra 1.18-inch of headroom and 0.8-inch of knee room. The cargo space behind the rear seats has also grown slightly from 299.8-liter to 309.7-liter.

Electric powertrain and charging capabilities

The e-C3 packs a 44kWh Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery and a 113hp electric motor on the front axle. This setup enables a 0-100km/h sprint in around 11 seconds. Charging the battery from 20% to 80% on a 7kW charger takes about four hours, while using a DC fast charging station with a 100kW CCS port cuts that time to under 30 minutes. The car offers a range of up to 320km on a single charge.

Two trim levels will be offered

Citroen will offer the new e-C3 in two trim levels: You and Max. The base model comes with LED headlights, an emergency braking system, a head-up display, power side mirrors, rear parking sensors, and cruise control. Opting for the Max grade adds 17-inch alloy wheels, two-tone exterior paint, auto wipers, power-folding and heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and more.