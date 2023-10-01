Volkswagen ID. Buzz transforms into Scooby-Doo's iconic Mystery Machine

Oct 01, 2023

Volkswagen's one-off ID. Buzz Mystery Machine rides on blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz has received a groovy makeover, taking inspiration from the iconic Mystery Machine in the Scooby-Doo series. This electric van, a modern take on the classic Volkswagen Transporter from the 1960s, was customized by Concept Motorsport in Indonesia. Sporting a vibrant vinyl wrap designed by TeckWrap, its eye-catching colors pay homage to the original Mystery Machine, making it a showstopper on the streets.

Suspension upgrades offer smooth ride

To elevate the driving experience and performance of the ID. Buzz Mystery Machine, Concept Motorsport has installed KW V3 coilovers for its suspension. This upgrade allows for an adjustable ride height. It features top-notch dampers and springs to reduce pitching and rolling movements for cornering, acceleration, and braking. The enhanced suspension guarantees a smooth and confident ride, whether you are escaping a spooky villain or cruising down dimly lit country roads.

Origin, rise of popularity of Mystery Machine

Since its debut in 1969 with the original Scooby Doo, Where Are You! cartoon show, the Mystery Machine has captured the hearts of fans across generations. Its true origins have been debated over time. The 2002 Scooby-Doo movie identified the van as a 1972 Bedford CF, but a promotional vehicle for the film used a 1976 GMC van as its base. Regardless of its actual roots, the van continues to charm fans with its colorful design and connection to adventures.

VW ID. Buzz is Germany's most popular electric vehicle

Since its worldwide launch last year, the VW ID. Buzz has rapidly become Germany's most popular electric vehicle (EV), even surpassing Tesla in sales. Demand for this EV van exceeds production, prompting Volkswagen to set a production target of 44,000 units in 2023. This figure is expected to triple in 2024 when the ID. Buzz enters the US market, cementing its status as a frontrunner in the EV sector.