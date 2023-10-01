Is BMW R 1300 GS better than Ducati Multistrada V4

By Pradnesh Naik 02:15 am Oct 01, 202302:15 am

BMW R 1300 GS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has introduced the 2024 iteration of its popular adventure tourer, the R 1300 GS. The motorcycle features a refreshed engine and redesigned body panels to differentiate it from the outgoing model. With a starting price tag of $18,895 (around Rs. 15.7 lakh) in the United States (US) market, the bike competes with the Ducati Multistrada V4. But which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

The adventure tourer segment has been growing rapidly in the past few years. People are opting for ADVs due to their versatile handling characteristics and rugged design. The BMW R 1250 GS has been the benchmark in the liter-class category across the globe. Now, the German marque has updated its flagship ADV with a new engine and a host of electronic riding aids.

Between these two, BMW R 1300 GS looks more appealing

BMW R 1300 GS is underpinned by a redesigned chassis and flaunts an X-shaped LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a raised handlebar, an upright windscreen, split-type seats, and a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on an aluminum monocoque frame with a sculpted fuel tank, a raised windscreen, wide handlebars, back-lit controls, and a 6.5-inch adjustable TFT instrument cluster.

Both feature dual-channel ABS, traction control for better handling

For the rider's safety, both the R 1300 GS and Multistrada V4 are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, and traction control. Suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Ducati Multistrada V4 packs more powerful engine

The new BMW R 1300 GS is powered by a 1,300cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer engine that puts out 145hp of maximum power and 142Nm of peak torque. The Ducati Multistrada V4 is backed by a 1,158cc, 4-cylinder motor in a V-configuration, developing 170hp of maximum power and peak torque of 125Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are carried out by a six-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

The 2024 BMW R 1300 GS carries a starting price tag of $18,895 (around Rs. 15.7 lakh). In comparison, the Ducati Multistrada V4 begins at $19,995 (roughly Rs. 16.63 lakh) in the US market. In our opinion, the BMW R 1300 GS makes more sense with its aggressive design and overall better brand value and reach in the global markets.