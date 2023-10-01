How Honda Gold Wing fares against Indian Chieftain Elite

How Honda Gold Wing fares against Indian Chieftain Elite

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 01, 2023

Honda Gold Wing Tour features a reverse creep function (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has introduced its flagship tourer motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour, in India with a price tag of Rs. 39.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Order books for the full-size tourer are now open on our shores. At that price point, it rivals the capable Chieftain Elite from Indian Motorcycle. Between these two behemoths, which one makes more sense, the Japanese fighter or the American brawler?

Why does this story matter?

With rapid development in the road infrastructure in recent years in India, more people are opting to tour the country on motorcycles. While ADVs are preferred by younger buyers, the more experienced riders are choosing full-size touring bikes for their comfortable ride and feel-good features. Now, Honda has introduced the refreshed Gold Wing Tour in India to benefit from this shift in trend.

Indian Chieftain Elite looks more pleasing

Honda Gold Wing Tour features a massive 21-liter fuel tank, an electrically adjustable windscreen, a twin-pod LED headlight setup, a stepped-up seat, and a 7-inch color TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Indian Motorcycle's Chieftain Elite flaunts a unique dual-tone matte paint scheme, a teardrop-shaped 20.8-liter fuel tank, adaptive LED headlights, and a full-color 7.0-inch Ride Command+ infotainment panel.

Both motorcycles equipped with multiple electronic riding aids

Both the Honda Gold Wing Tour and Indian Chieftain Elite come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and a traction control system. The former gets an airbag for the rider. The Gold Wing gets double wishbone front forks, while the Chieftain Elite has inverted front forks. Both bikes feature a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Honda Gold Wing Tour packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Honda Gold Wing Tour is a 1,833cc, liquid-cooled, inline-six engine that develops a maximum power of 125hp and 170Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The Indian Chieftain Elite is fueled by a 1,890cc, Thunderstroke 116, air-and-oil-cooled, V-Twin engine that puts out 92hp of power and 171Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, Honda's flagship tourer, the Gold Wing Tour, can be yours for Rs. 39.2 lakh. In comparison, the Indian Chieftain Elite will set you back by Rs. 38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Gold Wing Tour makes more sense on our shores with its powerful engine and better safety in the form of an airbag.