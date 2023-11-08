What to expect from BMW 1 Series (facelift) hatchback

BMW is gearing up to reveal the 1 Series (facelift) for the global markets soon. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule, probably the M135i model, has been spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. Unlike the earlier version, the current-generation BMW 1 Series transitioned to a front-wheel-drive platform. The refreshed model will maintain this platform, but it is uncertain whether there will be substantial alterations to the powertrain lineup.

It will flaunt a wider kidney grille and quad tailpipes

The sportier 1 Series, which BMW may rebrand as the M140i, showcases a prominent trapezoidal intake on the front bumper beneath the wider kidney grille. The production headlights are in place, but the rear details are more challenging to identify. The taillights remain concealed, likely hiding an updated design. However, BMW was unable to hide the quad tailpipes protruding from the rear. The official unveiling date for the redesigned 1 Series has not been announced.

The hatchback will feature a revamped cabin design

Spy images captured the vehicle's interior but did not reveal much due to black fabric covering the dashboard, steering wheel, driver-side door card, center console, and part of the seats. Nevertheless, it showcased a small switch for the gear selector and a pair of charging ports near the cup holder. The images also hinted that BMW would revamp the dashboard and instrument panel, featuring a taller bezel for the central display and a side kink reminiscent of BMW's dual-screen setup.