KTM reveals all-new 990 Duke at EICMA: Check best features
KTM has unveiled the all-new 990 Duke at the ongoing 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It will sit above the 890 Duke GP in the bikemaker's global line-up. The new liter-class streetfighter gets a refreshed dual-pod LED headlight unit as its stand-out design feature. Here's a look at the best features of the aggressive track-focused motorcycle.
Firstly, let's look at the design of the 990 Duke
Retaining the silhouette of its younger Duke siblings, the new 2024 KTM 990 Duke features an aggressive stance. It flaunts a dual-pod LED headlight with split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, split seats, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and two color schemes: Black and Electric Orange. With a new tubular frame, the motorcycle tips the scales at 179kg.
It rides on 17-inch five-spoke wheels with Bridgestone S22 tires
To provide agile yet surefooted handling characteristics, the 2024 KTM 990 Duke rides on a set of lightweight, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The wheels are wrapped in track-focused Bridgestone S22 tires, which provide excellent grip in both dry and wet conditions.
It gets Bosch's state-of-the-art 9.3 MP ABS system for safety
To ensure the safety of the rider in all conditions, the 990 Duke comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a state-of-the-art 9.3 MP dual-channel ABS from Bosch and a lean-sensitive traction control system. The suspension duties are taken care of by a WP APEX setup, with 43mm adjustable inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
It flaunts a 5.0-inch full-color instrument cluster
On the 2024 990 Duke, the rider is greeted with a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options. The display is protected by an anti-scratch bonded glass and revised menu structures for faster, more intuitive access to various functions of the bike. The cluster features a USB-C connection for charging duties and gets a sensor to switch between light and dark display modes.
It is backed by a 947cc, LC8c parallel-twin engine
Powering the 2024 KTM 990 Duke is a potent 947cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, LC8c parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 123hp and a peak torque of 103Nm. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a mechanically operated PASC antihopping clutch.