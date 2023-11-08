KTM reveals all-new 990 Duke at EICMA: Check best features

1/6

Auto 2 min read

KTM reveals all-new 990 Duke at EICMA: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 04:49 pm Nov 08, 202304:49 pm

The 2024 KTM 990 Duke rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has unveiled the all-new 990 Duke at the ongoing 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It will sit above the 890 Duke GP in the bikemaker's global line-up. The new liter-class streetfighter gets a refreshed dual-pod LED headlight unit as its stand-out design feature. Here's a look at the best features of the aggressive track-focused motorcycle.

2/6

Firstly, let's look at the design of the 990 Duke

Retaining the silhouette of its younger Duke siblings, the new 2024 KTM 990 Duke features an aggressive stance. It flaunts a dual-pod LED headlight with split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, split seats, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and two color schemes: Black and Electric Orange. With a new tubular frame, the motorcycle tips the scales at 179kg.

3/6

It rides on 17-inch five-spoke wheels with Bridgestone S22 tires

To provide agile yet surefooted handling characteristics, the 2024 KTM 990 Duke rides on a set of lightweight, 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The wheels are wrapped in track-focused Bridgestone S22 tires, which provide excellent grip in both dry and wet conditions.

4/6

It gets Bosch's state-of-the-art 9.3 MP ABS system for safety

To ensure the safety of the rider in all conditions, the 990 Duke comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a state-of-the-art 9.3 MP dual-channel ABS from Bosch and a lean-sensitive traction control system. The suspension duties are taken care of by a WP APEX setup, with 43mm adjustable inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

5/6

It flaunts a 5.0-inch full-color instrument cluster

On the 2024 990 Duke, the rider is greeted with a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options. The display is protected by an anti-scratch bonded glass and revised menu structures for faster, more intuitive access to various functions of the bike. The cluster features a USB-C connection for charging duties and gets a sensor to switch between light and dark display modes.

6/6

It is backed by a 947cc, LC8c parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2024 KTM 990 Duke is a potent 947cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, LC8c parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 123hp and a peak torque of 103Nm. The mill is linked to a six-speed gearbox with a mechanically operated PASC antihopping clutch.