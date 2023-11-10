Five motorcycles from 2023 EICMA that caught our attention

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 10, 202312:05 am

Royal Enfield Himalayan features an all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Milan Motorcycle Show or EICMA has been a massive success since day one. The latest motorcycles from top bikemakers are available at the event for the general public. The show also acted as a launch pad for new offerings from homegrown heroes such as Royal Enfield, Hero MotoCorp, and Ultraviolette Automotive. Here's our pick of the top five bikes from the show.

Royal Enfield Himalayan was one of the most anticipated offerings

The new-generation Royal Enfield Himalayan was one of the highly awaited offerings at the show. It flaunts a new LED headlight, a 17-liter fuel tank, split-type LED taillamps, and cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires. For safety, it has switchable dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, Showa inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It gets a new liquid-cooled 'Sherpa 450' engine (39hp/40Nm).

Ultraviolette F99 debuts as India's fastest electric racing bike

Ultraviolette Automotive surprised everyone with its all-new F99 racing bike. It is touted as India's fastest electric racing bike. The motorcycle has an evolutionary design inspired by the F77 street bike. The EV gets a liquid-cooled powertrain that develops a peak output of 121hp and has a claimed top speed of 265km/h. However, it is currently restricted to racing only.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a perfect supersport for new riders

An upgrade over the Ninja 400, the all-new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is a perfect supersport for new riders. It features twin LED headlights, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a 14-liter muscular fuel tank, and an LED taillamp. For safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Power figures of its 451cc twin-cylinder engine are currently unavailable.

Suzuki's all-new GSX-S1000GX competes in the liter-class ADV segment

The new Suzuki GSX-S1000GX aims to dethrone the reigning champion, the BMW R 1250 GS, in the liter-class ADV segment. It sports twin LED projector headlights, an adjustable upright visor, a raised handlebar, split seats, and wire-spoke wheels. It ensures safety with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and riding modes. It runs on a 999cc inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Power figures are not disclosed.

Hero Concept 2.5R is positioned as a 250cc stunt bike

Hero MotoCorp revealed the Concept 2.5R as a 250cc stunt bike. It is likely based on the recently launched Karizma XMR and is built around the same chassis. While there are no technical details available as of now, we expect the automaker to reveal the production-ready version soon in India. The bike will draw power from the same 25hp, 210cc liquid-cooled engine.