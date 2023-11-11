How Lotus Eletre EV fares against Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Lotus has officially arrived in the Indian market with its e-SUV, the Eletre. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2.55 crore (ex-showroom). The car aims to defeat the likes of the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ in the premium electric vehicle segment on our shores. Between these two, which one is better: the German fighter or the British brawler?

Why does this story matter?

Much like every other automaker around the world, Lotus has been slowly moving toward a green future with capable all-electric offerings. The Eletre is the brand's first attempt at the popular premium EV segment. However, can the all-electric SUV from the legendary marque dethrone the reigning champion, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ from Mercedes-AMG, in the premium segment? Let's find out.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 looks more appealing

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ features a muscular clamshell bonnet, digital LED headlights, a closed-off "Panamericana" grille, frameless doors with flush handles,chrome-lined windows, connected LED taillamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. The Lotus Electre sports a sculpted hood with air scoops, L-shaped LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a wide air dam, flush-fitted door handles, cameras in place of ORVMs, and diamond-cut designer wheels.

EQS 53 gets advanced 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen

On the inside, the EQS 53 4MATIC+ has a luxurious cabin with premium upholstery, active ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, and Level 2 ADAS functions. The Eletre packs a sporty cabin, a panoramic glass roof, a 15-speaker surround-sound audio system, a head-up display with augmented reality, and a 15.1-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system.

Lotus Electre promises range of up to 600km

The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is powered by dual electric motors linked to a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The setup develops 762hp/1,020Nm. The sedan delivers a claimed range of up to 586km on a single charge. The Eletre runs on a dual motor setup and an expansive 112kWh battery pack. The setup generates 603hp/710Nm or 905hp/985. The SUV has a range of up to 600km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ will set you back by Rs. 2.45 crore. On the other hand, the Lotus Eletre can be yours between Rs. 2.55 crore and Rs. 2.99 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the EQS 53 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and a luxurious, tech-biased cabin at a lower price point.

