Attractive discounts on new-generation Hyundai VERNA: Should you buy

By Pradnesh Naik 06:26 pm Nov 12, 202306:26 pm

Hyundai VERNA gets an 8-speaker Bose sound system

Several Hyundai dealerships across India are providing discounts on the 2023 VERNA as part of monthly promotional offers, with savings available on specific models and variants. The sedan was offered with a range of deals last month as well. The ongoing discounts include a cash rebate of up to Rs. 20,000 and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs. 25,000. These deals will be valid until the end of November.

Let's look at design of 2023 VERNA

The new-generation Hyundai VERNA follows the brand's "Parametric Dynamics" design philosophy. The sedan flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, bumper-mounted LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a large "Parametric" grille, a coupe-like sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and either 16-inch diamond-cut dual-tone or blacked-out designer wheels. The rear end is graced by connected LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a black-colored diffuser.

It gets segment-first heated and ventilated seats

Inside, the VERNA's spacious five-seater cabin features a premium dual-tone scheme on the dashboard, door trims, and leatherette upholstery. It boasts several segment-first features, such as heated and ventilated front seats, a switchable-type infotainment and climate controller panel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The sedan ensures passengers' safety with six airbags and ADAS functions.

Offered with two 1.5-liter petrol engine options

The 2023 VERNA is backed by a 1.5-liter MPi, naturally aspirated petrol motor that develops 113.4hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter GDi turbo-petrol unit that produces 158hp/253Nm. The engines are paired with either a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, or an iVT gearbox.

Should you buy 2023 Hyundai VERNA this month

In India, the 2023 Hyundai VERNA can be yours at Rs. 10.96 lakh for the base EX variant and Rs. 17.38 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). It rivals the SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. In our opinion, with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000, you should definitely consider the VERNA if you are planning to bring home a sporty yet luxurious sedan this month.