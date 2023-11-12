Honda CB1000 Hornet arriving next year: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:14 pm Nov 12, 202305:14 pm

Honda CB1000 Hornet rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has unveiled the brand-new CB1000 Hornet at the ongoing 2023 EICMA, which is set to replace the underperforming CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe in the global markets. The motorcycle boasts a bold design, drawing inspiration from the iconic Ducati Streetfighter. The Hornet's striking appearance includes a low-profile full-LED headlight, a recessed fuel tank, and a tail section that is reminiscent of the 2017 CB1000R.

CB1000 Hornet inherits Fireblade's frame and engine

Sharing the same frame as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the all-new CB1000 Hornet is built on a solid foundation. It is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, inline-four-cylinder engine, which has been retuned to deliver an impressive power of 150hp. The bike's suspension system features Showa inverted forks on the front side and a Pro-Link mono-shock unit at the rear end, both offering preload and rebound adjustability.

When we can expect the motorcycle in India

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Honda CB1000 Hornet includes a ride-by-wire system, a five-inch full-color TFT screen, and five riding modes. Honda is expected to launch the all-new motorcycle in India in 2024, as it is set to replace the liter-class CB1000R Neo Sports Cafe offering, sold in the country through its BigWing dealerships. This will provide Indian riders with an appealing and powerful choice in the high-end motorcycle market.