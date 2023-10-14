Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India: Check top alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 400 X features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the all-new Scrambler 400 X in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is essentially a rugged version of the Speed 400 on our shores. The motorcycle is underpinned by a new hybrid perimeter frame that provides both structural rigidity and agile handling characteristics when off-roading. Meanwhile, here's a look at its top alternatives.

Firstly, take look at Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X sports a typical scrambler look with block-pattern tires, knuckle guards, and wire mesh protection for the headlight. It features a 13-liter fuel tank with tank pads, an all-LED lighting setup, dual-barrel exhaust, and cast aluminum wheels. Safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. It is fueled by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (39.4hp/37.5Nm).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the best-selling retro-inspired scrambler motorcycles in India. It sports a 13-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, single-/dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers for safety. Powering the bike is a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Yezdi Scrambler: Price begins at Rs. 2.12 lakh

Yezdi's Scrambler follows a retro design and features a 12.5-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a ribbed-pattern seat, round LED taillamps, rugged wire-spoke wheels, and a negative-backlit LCD instrument cluster. The bike gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (28.7hp/28.2Nm).

Honda CB350RS: Price starts at Rs. 2.15 lakh

Honda CB350RS is available with factory-fitted customization kits. It has a 15-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. For rider safety, it features disc brakes on both wheels, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is backed by a 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

Harley-Davidson X 440: Price begins at Rs. 2.4 lakh

Harley-Davidson's X 440 sports an XR1200-inspired look with a 13.5-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a side-mounted exhaust, sleek fender-mounted LED taillamp, and machined alloy wheels. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle draws power from a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine (27.4hp/38Nm).