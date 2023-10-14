Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) in works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 07:42 pm Oct 14, 202307:42 pm

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) to feature all-LED lighting setup (Representative image. Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the facelifted version of the XUV300 in India soon. The compact SUV has now been spotted testing once more, giving us a sneak peek at its updated exterior design. Spy photos of the test mule reveal production-ready headlamps and taillights inspired by Mahindra's flagship XUV700. Other exterior enhancements include a raised bonnet, modified front and rear bumpers, a refreshed grille, a larger air dam, and refreshed alloy wheels.

Connected-type LED taillights for new-generation compact SUV

At the rear end, the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will flaunt connected-type LED taillights with an inverted L-shaped design. To further enhance its appeal, the SUV will feature a wiper and a washer for the rear windscreen, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a traditional stick-like antenna instead of a modern shark-fin one. These updates aim to boost the vehicle's overall appearance and attract potential buyers.

Car to feature larger, free-standing infotainment panel

Earlier spy shots have offered glimpses of the interior upgrades for the refreshed XUV300. The leaked images showcased a larger, free-standing infotainment panel, an updated dashboard and center console with a minimalist design, and a new-age steering wheel. These changes are expected to provide better comfort and convenience for both the driver and passengers while keeping the SUV's modern appeal intact.

Will likely retain existing engine options

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 is likely to stick with its current engine options: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. As the SUV undergoes more testing and development, we can expect further details about its performance and features to emerge in the coming months.

