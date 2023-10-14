Deliveries of Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 electric scooter underway
Ola Electric has begun the deliveries of its latest flagship electric scooter, the S1 Pro Gen 2, as a follow-up to the first-generation model. This new scooter boasts significant upgrades in hardware, design, and mechanical components. Some of the standout features include a flat floorboard for extra front space and a single-piece rear grab rail while retaining the sleek, curvy panels from the original design.
Features upgraded suspension and chassis components
The S1 Pro Gen 2's suspension and chassis have received some major updates over the previous generation. The designer single-sided fork on the front side has been swapped out for conventional telescopic forks, and a new swingarm has been added at the rear end. Additionally, the chassis now features a new sheet metal construction. These improvements lead to better handling and stability overall.
New model promises range of up to 180km
The second-generation Ola S1 Pro runs on an 11kW mid-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 4kWh battery pack. It is a step up from the 8.5kW motor of its predecessor. Also, the new model can travel up to 180km on a single charge and reach a top speed of 120km/h. It also accelerates from 0-40km/h in just 2.6 seconds, shaving off nearly 0.3 seconds from the first-generation model's time.
Pricing and color options of Ola S1 Pro Gen 2
The S1 Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs. 1,47,499 (ex-showroom) in India and comes in five eye-catching paint schemes: Jet Black, Matt White, Midnight Blue, Stellar, and Amethyst. With these enhancements and options, Ola Electric aims to draw in more customers to its EV.