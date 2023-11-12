This colorful 750S by MSO celebrates McLaren's iconic race wins

By Pradnesh Naik 01:23 pm Nov 12, 202301:23 pm

The special McLaren 750S rides on blacked-out designer wheels (Photo credit: McLaren)

McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the bespoke customization division of McLaren, has revealed a unique 750S model with the "3-7-59 Theme" at the Velocity Invitational, Sonoma, California. This distinctive design celebrates McLaren's Triple Crown, which comprises three major race victories: Johnny Rutherford's 1974 Indianapolis 500, Alain Prost's 1984 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, and Yannick Dalmas's 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 3-7-59 Theme's vibrant livery required an impressive 1,200 hours, demonstrating the company's commitment to honoring its racing legacy.

Paint scheme inspired by McLaren's iconic race-winning cars

The exclusive 750S incorporates design elements influenced by each of the three legendary race winners. The front is inspired by Prost's red and white F1 car, featuring a "shattered" effect around the number 7 on the hood. The back is styled after Rutherford's yellow Indy 500 car, with blue highlights as a splash graphic on the right corner. Both sides are influenced by Dalmas's gray Le Mans-winning F1 GTR, merging into the front and rear sections with checkered flag patterns.

Unique interior and exterior customizations

Inside the "750S With 3-7-59 Theme," orange-stitched Triple Crown logos adorn carbon fiber bucket seats, along with a debossed emblem on the central armrest. The seats with carbon gray Alcantara are accompanied by matching monochromatic paintwork on carbon fiber door trim and steering wheel. Additional customizations consist of satin black wheels, tri-color brake calipers, QR codes linking to details about each race car, and a commemorative plaque crafted from the Formula 1 car's bodywork.

Availability and pricing details of special supercar

The meticulously hand-painted bodywork and carefully chosen materials substantially raise the base price of the McLaren 750S, which begins at $329,500 (around Rs. 2.74 crore). A McLaren spokesperson disclosed that the special supercar would be priced "north of $700,000" (roughly Rs. 5.83 crore). However, all six units of this limited edition vehicle have already been called for. The scarce availability and one-of-a-kind design make the "750S With 3-7-59 Theme" an extremely desirable collector's piece for automobile aficionados.

