One-off Bentley Bentayga amazes with 29 hand-painted world landmarks

By Pradnesh Naik 09:43 am Sep 28, 202309:43 am

Bentley's one-off Belonging Bentayga rolls on designer wheels (Photo credit: Bentley)

Heritage carmaker Bentley recently revealed a one-of-a-kind art car, the "Belonging Bentayga," as part of its Beyond100 strategy to become the most diverse luxury automaker. The eye-catching Alpine Green-colored SUV sports a hand-painted mural by British architectural artist Stephen Wiltshire. It features 29 world landmarks and skylines, capturing New York, London, Paris, Rome, Milan, Venice, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. The artwork highlights people from around the globe and showcases different continents on each side of the vehicle.

Hand-painted murals help elevate the SUV's presence

For this project, the Bentley Excellence Center's Bespoke Paint team created a special paint. This also marked the first time the company has hand-painted a vehicle in this way at its Crewe factory. Wiltshire, an autistic savant artist with the unique ability to draw landscapes after seeing them just once, expresses himself through his art. He believes his work is "always about existing and connecting." The "Belonging Bentayga" is the automaker's third art car celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Bentley plans to lead the way with diversification and inclusion

In 2021, Bentley unveiled the Unflying Spur to celebrate European Diversity Month, emphasizing the value of diverse perspectives. Last month, the company introduced a rainbow-themed Continental GT Convertible to support the LGBTQ+ community at the Manchester Pride event. Bentley's workforce comprises 52 nationalities across 67 countries. These art cars demonstrate the carmaker's ongoing commitment to become the most diverse luxury automaker in the industry.

It is based on the updated Bentayga S hybrid model

Since its debut in 2015, the Bentayga has become Bentley's best-selling model, with robust sales contributing to record profits in 2022. Bentley recently announced updates for the 2023 S hybrid model. The SUV's battery pack has grown in size from 13kWh to 18kWh, extending the pure-electric range up to 43.4km, making it ideal for urban commutes. The hybrid system pairs a 134hp electric motor with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, generating a combined output of 450hp/700Nm.

