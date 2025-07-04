'Metro...In Dino' review: Anurag Basu's drama is heartfelt but messy

Anurag Basu 's Metro...In Dino stars an electrifying, uber-talented ensemble comprising eight lead actors. With such a mammoth cast, it can sometimes be tough to do justice to each character, but Basu does not lag on that front. His third hyperlink film, Metro...In Dino is the spiritual sequel to the beautiful, engaging Life...in a Metro. It's heartfelt, well-intentioned, and messy—all at once.

Plot Once again, it shows complex web of relationships and emotions Metro... showcases four interconnected stories. Parth (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Chumki (Sara Ali Khan) gradually rediscover themselves in love, while Shruti (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Akash (Ali Fazal) are undergoing a rough patch in their marriage. Kajol (Konkona Sen Sharma) finds her husband Monty (Pankaj Tripathi) cheating on her, while Shibani (Neena Gupta) reconnects with her college sweetheart Parimal (Anupam Kher) after decades.

#1 Modeled almost exactly like the first part Like the first part, Metro...also focuses on multiple couples. They are separated by different cities, but their destinies, complexities, and love stories nearly mirror each other. Someone has found love, while someone else has lost himself chasing it. It has the same framework and design as Life...in a Metro, and is a potent tale of love, loss, and longing.

#2 Pritam steals the show and how! Basu's frequent collaborator Pritam, who composed music for the first part, returns sensationally in the sequel. While the first part had many more sentimental, memorable tracks (Alvida, O Meri Jaan), Metro... isn't far behind, and the songs (Zamana, Aur Mohabbat) tie the whole movie together. In fact, interestingly, we see Pritam and his band even before we see any character on-screen!

#3 Sen Sharma, Kher, Gupta, and Tripathi's tracks dominate 'Metro...' I was stirred by the stories of Shibani and Parimal and Kajol and Monty. Hindi cinema doesn't often feature love stories about the elderly, so the former story is like a breath of fresh air. Sen Sharma and Tripathi's track is equally delightful. Their relationship mirrors the initial stages of teen relationships: drama, bickering, and above all, an undying sense of innocence.

#4 It's thematically very strong Shot gorgeously, the film has a warm, comforting, almost nostalgic feeling to it. Though Basu doesn't succeed completely, he somewhat turns the cities into distinct characters, which shape the protagonists and dictate their fates. Moreover, the film is at its best when it showcases how there's no choice but to step away when a relationship runs its course.

#5 Negatives: The overlong movie simply refuses to end! Despite its merits, however, it is difficult to completely fall in love with Metro...In Dino. The screenplay is muddled, overcooked, and often all over the place; just when you think you are beginning to understand a character, the film haphazardly moves to another track. At 162 minutes, it's a needlessly long film and demands immense patience and trust.

#6 It's clogged by too many characters Unlike the first part, Metro... has a lackluster pace and oscillates awkwardly between comedy and drama, confused about its primary tone. There are several unnecessary characters and subplots, and the film could have been a lot sharper and more entertaining without them. Metro...In Dino has some fascinatingly striking, memorable scenes and then some shockingly frustrating ones.