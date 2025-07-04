'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' lied to us about NYC living costs
The beloved sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S continues to be a favorite among millions across the globe, but its depiction of the costs of living in New York City is unrealistic. While the show has its characters residing comfortably in the lavish apartments, affording such a lifestyle in Manhattan is far from true. Here are some major points where F.R.I.E.N.D.S gets New Yorkers's struggles wrong.
Apartment reality
Unrealistic apartment sizes and rents
In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Monica's apartment is ridiculously spacious for a bunch of 20-somethings with regular jobs. In real life, renting the same apartment in Manhattan would require an exorbitant salary. Renting a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan would cost an average of over $4,000 a month, rendering it unaffordable for many without financial backing or lucrative jobs.
Dining expenses
Cost of dining out and socializing
The characters often eat out at cafes and restaurants without any apparent thought of expense. But eating out so often in New York City can add up quickly. Just a simple meal at a cheap restaurant could set you back by around 15 bucks per person, while a meal at mid-range restaurants could easily cost $50 or more per person.
Commuting reality
Transportation costs overlooked
In the show, characters appear to wander through New York effortlessly, casually strolling or taking short cab rides, but the cost of commuting is brushed aside. A monthly subway pass itself costs approximately $127, according to recent figures. Additionally, if you depend on taxis and ride-sharing services for daily commutes, your monthly expenses can shoot up substantially, making transport a prominent financial issue for residents.
Hidden costs
Ignoring utility and miscellaneous expenses
While utilities like electricity and internet are rarely discussed on the show, they are a key expense for any resident. Monthly utility bills can go anywhere between $100 and $200, depending on usage and seasonality. Other miscellaneous expenses, such as laundry services, also account for the cost of living that F.R.I.E.N.D.S fails to portray accurately.