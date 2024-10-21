Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan is in talks with Anurag Basu for a Kishore Kumar biopic, one of six films the actor is considering for his next project.

The other options include a Ujjwal Nikam biopic, Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy, a superhero film, Zoya Akhtar's next, and a Ghajini sequel.

Khan's decision is expected by year-end, and if he chooses the Kishore Kumar biopic, filming could start by late 2025.

Aamir Khan is eyeing Kishore Kumar biopic as his next

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:40 pm Oct 21, 202406:40 pm

What's the story Aamir Khan, who recently wrapped up shooting for RS Prassana's Sitaare Zameen Par, is said to be eyeing a biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar as one of his next projects. The actor has been in talks with director Anurag Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar for the film. "The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar... Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar," an insider told Pinkvilla.

Ongoing discussions

Khan and Basu's frequent meetings hint at a possible collaboration

Reportedly, Khan and Basu have met four to five times to discuss the Kishore Kumar biopic. "Aamir Khan... loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that's what has fascinated Aamir the most," revealed an insider close to the development.

Film considerations

Khan is considering 6 films for his next project

Reportedly, Khan is now mulling over six films for his next project, including the Kishore Kumar biopic. The other contenders are a biopic on Ujjwal Nikam, Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy Char Din Ki Zindagi, a superhero film by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Zoya Akhtar's next film, and the sequel to his blockbuster Ghajini. "Aamir has taken as many as 6 films in consideration... While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic...is locked," the insider close to the development further told Pinkvilla.

Upcoming decision

Khan's decision on next film expected by year-end

Khan is likely to take a call on his next film by the end of this year. "Aamir has liked all the films, and will take a call on his immediate next by the end of this year. Of the 6 films, he will do three for sure in different timelines and might let go of the other three," the insider added.

Past collaboration

Basu's previous attempt to collaborate with Khan

This isn't the first time Basu has approached Khan with a film. During the pandemic, Basu had planned a two-hero film with Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, but it didn't take off. Interestingly, earlier, Kapoor was to work on the Kishore Kumar biopic. Currently, Basu is shooting an untitled love story with Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, which will wrap up by April 2025. If Khan gives his nod by year-end, the Kishore Kumar biopic could start by late 2025.