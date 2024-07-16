In short Simplifying... In short The third installment of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, set to release on Diwali 2024, will not feature Fawad Khan, as confirmed by Akshay Kumar.

The film, starring Aaryan and Balan, is planning a unique dance sequence featuring Balan and possibly Madhuri Dixit.

Rumors of Khan's return to Hindi cinema with a romantic comedy remain unconfirmed.

Bhushan Kumar refutes rumors of Fawad Khan's cameo in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Is Fawad Khan making special appearance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Jul 16, 202403:56 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, has recently been surrounded by speculation. Rumors circulated that Pakistani actor Fawad Khan would make a cameo appearance in the movie. This would have marked his return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus. However, those hoping for Khan's return would be left disappointed as the film's producer, Bhushan Kumar, shut down the speculation entirely.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise began with its first film in 2007, led by Akshay Kumar and Balan. The sequel, featuring Aaryan in the lead role, was released in 2022. It also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles. Now, the third installment of this popular series is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2024. With a star-studded cast, there are high expectations for the third installment.

Statement

'This piece of news is false totally...'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar stated unequivocally, "No, this piece of news is false totally," thereby putting an end to all speculations about Khan's involvement in the horror comedy. Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that Khan is set to return to Hindi cinema with an upcoming romantic comedy alongside Vaani Kapoor. However, there has been no official announcement regarding this. Khan's last Hindi film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

Dance sequence

Unique dance face-off planned for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In other developments related to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a unique dance face-off is reportedly being planned. According to Pinkvilla, the sequence will feature Balan and possibly Madhuri Dixit. The film's team is also working on a fresh rendition of the iconic song Ami Je Tomar for this sequence. A source revealed that the song appears at a key juncture, and is being designed keeping all key characters in mind. Discussions about Aaryan's possible appearance in this song are ongoing.

Film details

Know more about the upcoming film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is a part of one of Bollywood's most popular franchises. The film stars Aaryan as Rooh Baba and marks the return of Balan as OG Manjulika. Dimri and Dixit will also play pivotal roles in the film, however, their roles haven't been revealed yet. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the highly-awaited horror comedy is set to release on Diwali, adding another exciting chapter to this beloved franchise.