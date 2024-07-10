In brief Simplifying... In brief Vijay Verma expressed surprise at the public's interest in his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, which he described as "strong".

The couple, who first met on the set of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, had an interesting twist in their love story as they relocated to different cities at the same time.

Their romance truly blossomed during a wrap-up party for the series, which Verma credits as playing "cupid" in their relationship.

Vijay Varma opens up about relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

'Shocked at public interest in relationship with Tamannaah': Vijay Verma

By Tanvi Gupta 09:57 am Jul 10, 202409:57 am

What's the story Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have certainly captured the spotlight since going public with their relationship last year. Public interest in their love life has soared, much to Varma's surprise. In a recent interview with Mashable India, he shared his astonishment at the public's fascination with his personal life, admitting that he initially felt their relationship garnered more attention than his film releases.

Statement

'I was shocked to learn that people were interested...'

During the interview, Varma spoke about how his thought process has changed with people taking an interest in his relationship. "Shock laga ki itna logon ko interest hai...Pehle aisa laga ki meri film release se badi news hai (I was shocked to learn that people were taking an interest...Initially, I felt that it was bigger news than my film being released)." He described their relationship as "strong" and shared that they both enjoy the attention it brings.

Love journey

Varma and Bhatia's love story: How the duo crossed paths?

Further, Varma revealed an interesting twist in their love story: he moved to Mumbai while Bhatia—a native Mumbaikar—relocated to Hyderabad around the same time. "Ek hi time par hum log cross hue ek doosre se (We crossed our paths at the same time)," the actor said. Varma also praised Bhatia for her fluency in Telugu and Tamil, stating that these cultural connections make their relationship: "So mujhe bahot interesting lagta hai hum dono ka (I find our relationship quite interesting)."

Cultural connection

Varma dished on when it all started

The couple first crossed paths on the sets of Netflix's anthology series Lust Stories 2, where they were co-actors. Their relationship began after the shoot of this 2023 series, with Varma stating it took 20-25 days for their first date to happen after he asked her out. Varma shared that Lust Stories 2 played a "cupid" to their story, but their romance truly blossomed during a wrap-up party for the series where only "four people showed up."