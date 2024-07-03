In brief Simplifying... In brief A fan named Minoo Vasudeva from the USA claims she was scammed out of ₹50 lakhs by individuals posing as associates of Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra.

Vasudeva alleges that she was led to believe that Malhotra was in danger and needed her financial help, resulting in her paying weekly charges for inside information and efforts to 'save' the actor.

The fan is now demanding justice and the return of her stolen money, sparking outrage among other fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bollywood fan duped in Sidharth Malhotra fan page scam

Fan loses ₹50L in fake 'save' Siddharth Malhotra scam

By Tanvi Gupta 10:19 am Jul 03, 202410:19 am

What's the story Minoo Vasudeva, a fan of Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, has accused an administrator of a fan page of defrauding her of ₹50 lakh. The alleged scam involved fabricated stories about the actor and his wife, Kiara Advani. Vasudeva claims she was misled by two individuals—Aliza and Husna Parveen—who run a popular fan page that the actor reportedly follows. She alleges they convinced her that Malhotra's life was in danger. Here's what exactly happened.

Deceptive tactics

'They stole ₹50 lakh from me'

Vasudeva made these allegations through a series of tweets under the handle @desi_girl334. She shared her ordeal: "My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen...Between Oct. 2023 - Dec. 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me." "They stole 10.5K from my friend in the UK." She stated that Aliza and Parveen told her "Kiara forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family."

Fake stories

'Aliza asked me to help her save Sid'

Vasudeva was also led to believe that Advani had performed black magic on Malhotra. The ardent fan further claimed, "Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars." "Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account...& signed checkbooks." "Aliza asked me to help her 'save' Sid."

Additional details

Here's what happened next

"I obliged...andAliza introduced me to Sid's fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey," she continued in her tweets. "He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara's team, Radhika. They would tell me inside info on Sid and Kiara's every move." "I paid them weekly charges to get inside info and speak with Sid. Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture." "All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs," added the fan.

Call for justice

Now, fan demands justice and return of allegedly stolen money

In her concluding remarks, Vasudeva demanded justice and the return of her allegedly stolen money. She wrote, "Honestly, my money was stolen for the wrong reasons...I DO want it back." She also called for justice for every fan deceived by these women. The allegations have sparked outrage among fans who are sharing Vasudeva's posts and tagging Malhotra in hopes of drawing his attention to the alleged scam. So far, there has been no reaction from the actor.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the fan's ordeal