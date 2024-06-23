In brief Simplifying... In brief DJ Ganesh is set to bring the house down at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception, expecting to entertain a crowd of 1,000 guests until the early hours.

The couple's wedding, taking place under the Special Marriage Act, will be held at the groom's father's residence, with no religious conversion involved.

DJ Ganesh to perform at Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding

DJ Ganesh confirms to entertain 1,000 guests at Sonakshi-Zaheer's reception

What's the story Acclaimed Indian music producer and disc jockey, DJ Ganesh, will be performing at the wedding reception of Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, reported Times Now. The private ceremony is scheduled for Sunday (June 23) in Mumbai. In an interview with Dubai Brew, DJ Ganesh revealed that he will be playing at the couple's reception party at Bastian, a plush restaurant in Dadar.

Party plans

Ganesh expects a turnout of around 1,000 guests

Ganesh anticipates a large turnout at the reception, expecting around 1,000 guests. "I think there's a thousand people invited, so I think full-on Bollywood mix off, till 4 in the morning," he stated. This indicates that the celebration will be an extravagant event continuing into the early hours of the following day. To note, the reception will be preceded by a "civil" registered wedding.

About the wedding

Sinha-Iqbal's wedding under the Special Marriage Act

The couple is reportedly tying the knot under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act, of 1954, and the ceremony will likely take place at the groom's father, Iqbal Ratansi's Bandra residence on Carter Road. Earlier, Ratansi addressed rumors about Sinha converting to Islam for the marriage, stating, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever."

Star-Studded portfolio

DJ Ganesh's high-profile clientele and previous performances

DJ Ganesh is recognized for his performances at high-profile weddings and social events. His clientele includes notable figures such as Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan. He has also previously entertained guests at the weddings of Bollywood celebrities like Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. He was also invited to play at the reception of Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin.