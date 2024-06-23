In brief Simplifying... In brief Anil Kapoor, renowned actor and producer, emphasizes the need for more female-led films, applauding his daughter Rhea's success in creating such movies.

Anil Kapoor is delighted with the success of 'Crew'

Post 'Crew' success, Anil Kapoor stresses importance of female-led films

By Isha Sharma 01:59 pm Jun 23, 202401:59 pm

What's the story Actor-producer Anil Kapoor has expressed his delight over the success of the women-led film Crew, emphasizing the importance of such films despite potential box office risks. The film, which Kapoor produced, stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon and has grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide since its March release and subsequent streaming on Netflix. "I'm so happy that Crew was such a big success not only in the theatres but even on Netflix. It did fantastic numbers," Kapoor said.

Advocacy

Kapoor advocates for the continued production of women-led films

Kapoor stressed the importance of persisting in the production of women-led films. "This is the reason why it is important to continue working so that we can do these things, which other people are afraid to do," Kapoor told PTI. He further added, "If we have the opportunity to make these films, some will work, some won't but at least we should try to make these films."

Family contribution

Kapoor praises daughter's courage in women-centric films

Kapoor also lauded his daughter Rhea Kapoor's bravery in presenting women as leading characters in her films. He stated, "Rhea has made films with girls and presented them like leading men. More than 95% of the work that she has done has been successful." "She is understated, she doesn't do publicity. There are certain people who are creative and do a lot of innovative things but keep quiet about it. Rhea is one of those people."

Kids' success

Kapoor says his kids have made a niche for themselves

Speaking about the success of his other two children, Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, he reflected, "All the three children have made a niche themselves. You can't say they are number one or are big stars but they are happy in what they are doing. They have created their own mark." "I've been here for 45 years. They still have a long way to go, they've to work for 50 to 60 years."

Future endeavors

Kapoor's current and upcoming projects

In addition to his production work, Kapoor is currently hosting the reality series Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21. He has taken over hosting duties from his longtime friend and superstar Salman Khan. Kapoor also recently began training for his upcoming film Subedaar, an action drama directed by Suresh Triveni. He is also a part of the upcoming spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt.