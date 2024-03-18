Next Article

Censor Board demands cuss words to be altered in 'Crew'

Censor Board suggests these revisions to Tabu's dialogues in 'Crew'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:39 pm Mar 18, 202404:39 pm

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly suggested alterations to the dialogues in the upcoming comedy heist film Crew, ﻿starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The proposed revisions mainly focus on explicit dialogues delivered by Tabu's flight attendant character. Several scenes featuring her character's use of profanity have been modified for theatrical release scheduled for March 29.

Changes and replacements

Detailed changes to Tabu's lines in 'Crew'

In one instance, a line from the trailer where Tabu says "Baith ch***ye" has been swapped with a less offensive word, "bhootiye." Likewise, in another scene, an unsuitable phrase, "ha***zada," has been replaced with a more appropriate term, "ameerzada" and "ha***iyon" has been replaced by another less provocative word "kameeno." Fans are now eager to see how these changes will impact the overall film narrative.

Trailer launch event

Cast members expressed enthusiasm at trailer launch event

At the trailer launch, Kapoor Khan﻿ voiced her excitement about collaborating with co-stars Tabu and Sanon for the first time. In a similar vein, Tabu jokingly implied that she was chosen due to her knack for reprimanding people. To note, Crew's trailer was dropped on Saturday, which packed the comedic escapades of three flight attendants grappling with financial struggles. Their mundane routine takes a drastic turn when a passenger dies on their plane, adorned with gold bars.

Insights

Cast to production details: Know more about 'Crew'

Crew is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced under Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners (Rhea Kapoor). Besides the three leading ladies of Bollywood, Crew also features an extended cameo role by Diljit Dosanjh, along with special appearances by Anil Kapoor and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. The plot centers around three air hostesses who undertake a daring venture after their airline declares bankruptcy.

Inspiration

Is 'Crew' inspired by bankruptcy episode of Kingfisher Airlines?

Per reports, Crew has drawn inspiration from the bankruptcy episode of fugitive former businessman Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines. This speculation gained traction after the release of the film's trailer, which features a character named Vijay Walia, the owner of "Kohinoor Airlines." Fans speculate that this is an indirect reference to Kingfisher Airlines, which faced bankruptcy like the fictitious Kohinoor Airlines depicted in the film.