Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will next be seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

'Kabir Singh' to 'Ganapath': Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's recent films

By Isha Sharma 05:23 pm Feb 08, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, an upcoming romantic musical featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is set to premiere on Friday. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it marks the first association between Sanon and Kapoor and also features noted actors such as Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar. Before its release, let's revisit Sanon-Kapoor's last three releases each.

Next Article

#1

'Kabir Singh'

The Hindi remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh﻿ courted endless controversies but also transformed the course of Kapoor's career. KS, owing to Kapoor's performance in the titular role, the film's music, and the storyline, emerged as his biggest solo grosser. Also a rite of passage for Kiara Advani, it co-starred Adil Hussain and Suresh Oberoi. Watch it on Netflix.

#2

'Jersey'

In Jersey, Kapoor played the role of a struggling former cricketer, Arjun Talwar, who wants to fulfill his son's wish and get him the Indian team's jersey. A remake of the namesake 2019 Telugu movie, the film was postponed several times and eventually met with a cold response at the box office. Mrunal Thakur, Kapoor's father-veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, and Rituraj Singh co-starred.

#3

'Bloody Daddy'

For Bloody Daddy, Kapoor was on the receiving end of immense praise for his role as Sumair Azad, an NCB officer. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar in his OTT film debut, it featured an ensemble comprising Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhathena, and Zeishan Quadri. A remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche, it premiered on JioCinema on June 9, 2023.

#4

'Shehzada'

Sanon essayed a cardboard character in Shehzada, a Kartik Aaryan film through and through. Though the makers tried to lend some substance to her role by presenting her as a lawyer, her character was severely underwritten and completely revolved around that of Bantu (Aaryan). A remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it also starred Ronit Roy and Paresh Rawal and is streaming on Netflix.

#5

'Adipurush'

Director Om Raut had the chance to make a colossal contribution to Hindi cinema through his massively mounted mythological drama Adipurush﻿, but unfortunately, the film bit the dust soon upon its arrival. Starring Prabhas as Raghav and Sanon as Janaki, it plummeted due to its horrendous VFX and lengthy runtime. Sanon's acting, too, was largely restricted and didn't suit her character's gravity.

#6

'Ganapath'

Sanon's latest release was the commercial and critical dud Ganapath, a dystopian drama that starred her alongside her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Though Sanon shone brightly in some of the action sequences and emotional scenes, the film was largely a misfire with nothing—the acting, VFX, storyline, or the cameos working in its favor. The Vikas Bahl directorial came and disappeared within days.