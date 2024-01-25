What's the story

Atlee is one of the only filmmakers to have 100% strike rate in delivering commercially viable films. After the mammoth success of Jawan, he is gearing up for his next with Varun Dhawan, titled Baby John. Reportedly, Atlee will be presenting the film and it will be directed by his protege Kalees. It is touted to be the Hindi remake of Theri. Now, as the teaser is around the corner, we have got you all the updates of the film.