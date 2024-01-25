'Baby John': Everything about Atlee's next with Varun Dhawan
Atlee is one of the only filmmakers to have 100% strike rate in delivering commercially viable films. After the mammoth success of Jawan, he is gearing up for his next with Varun Dhawan, titled Baby John. Reportedly, Atlee will be presenting the film and it will be directed by his protege Kalees. It is touted to be the Hindi remake of Theri. Now, as the teaser is around the corner, we have got you all the updates of the film.
Cast, certification, and shooting details
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a certificate to the teaser and it is set to be unveiled on Saturday. Baby John boasts an impressive cast, featuring Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. It will mark Suresh's Bollywood debut. Filming for Baby John kicked off in Mumbai in August 2023 before moving to Kochi for an extensive schedule.