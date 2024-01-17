Tiger Shroff in talks for Kabir Khan's actioner: Report

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Tiger Shroff in talks for Kabir Khan's actioner: Report

By Aikantik Bag 06:10 pm Jan 17, 202406:10 pm

Kabir Khan to direct Tiger Shroff in his next

Kabir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan. Recently, reports were rife that the director approached Salman Khan for a drama titled Babban Sher. Now, a Hindustan Times report suggests that Kabir has approached Tiger Shroff for a full-blown actioner.

2/3

Kabir and V Vijayendra Prasad to reunite

The report said that Kabir feels this project would be the perfect opportunity for the two to join forces. "The role that he has in mind for Tiger fits perfectly with his present image, while adding a distinctive touch to it all," the report said. It will be set in Northeast India. Reportedly, Kabir is teaming up once again with writer V Vijayendra Prasad for the project, after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Insiders reveal that Kabir is thrilled to collaborate with Prasad.

3/3

Kabir might also collaborate with Salman again

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Kabir may partner with Salman once again. The two have previously collaborated on films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. Kabir's upcoming film Chandu Champion is set for June release. It is reportedly based on the life of war hero and India's first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.