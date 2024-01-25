Box office buzz: 'Fighter' aims for Rs. 25cr opening domestically
Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charismatic actors in Bollywood and the superstar is eyeing a much-needed commercial comeback with Fighter. The film has been in the buzz as it marks Roshan's reunion with Siddharth Anand after War and it's the latter's first directorial after the humongous success of Pathaan. As it is currently running in theaters, let's dissect the box office buzz.
Long weekend to benefit the film
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial actioner is set to register a Rs. 25 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday in India. Given it's a mass actioner, the spot bookings in single theaters might act as a game changer for its commercial boost. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others.