What's the story

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charismatic actors in Bollywood and the superstar is eyeing a much-needed commercial comeback with Fighter. The film has been in the buzz as it marks Roshan's reunion with Siddharth Anand after War and it's the latter's first directorial after the humongous success of Pathaan. As it is currently running in theaters, let's dissect the box office buzz.