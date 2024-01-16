Box office collection: 'Salaar' slows down amid competition

Box office collection: 'Salaar' slows down amid competition

'Salaar' box office collection

Rebel Star Prabhas is a big name in Indian cinema and the actor's stardom has remained unaffected even after a string of commercial duds. However, his recent release Salaar has been a career-resurrecting film and it has amassed over Rs. 700 crore globally. Currently, the film has slowed down at the box office owing to other big Sankranti releases.

Aiming for the Rs. 450 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 404.45 crore in India. The film received favorable reviews from viewers and critics. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, and Shruti Haasan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

