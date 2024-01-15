Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' towers over 'Hanu-Man,' 'Saindhav'

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' towers over 'Hanu-Man,' 'Saindhav'

By Aikantik Bag 11:07 am Jan 15, 202411:07 am

Telugu films' box office collections are here

Telugu films are witnessing the clash of titans at the box office with the big Sankranti releases. Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav, and Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man have locked horns and the fight is quite interesting. The Babu starrer is currently reigning supreme among the three releases. Let's decode their box office collection in India on the first weekend.

2/4

'Guntur Kaaram' experienced drop but is still on top

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 15.02 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 69.87 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews and currently needs stability on weekdays. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The project is bankrolled by S Radha Krishna.

3/4

'Hanu-Man' will aim to maintain gradual momentum

According to Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 16.94 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 49.59 crore in India. The movie opened to meager figures but shifted gears on the weekend to increase the collection exponentially. At this pace, it will tire out Guntur Kaaram soon. The cast includes Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, among others.

4/4

'Saindhav' needs commercial boost for survival

Sacnilk reports that the Sailesh Kolanu directorial earned Rs. 2.95 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.75 crore in India. The thriller is lagging behind others by a huge margin and shows no signs of revival. The cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Jisshu Sengupta, Shraddha Srinath, and Ruhani Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli.