Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' is ahead of 'Ayalaan'

By Aikantik Bag 11:42 am Jan 15, 202411:42 am

Tamil cinema's box office collection

Sankranti is a major festival in Indian film industries and the Tamil cinema industry is witnessing the clash of two biggies—Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan. The former's Captain Miller has been in the buzz for long and has an upper hand over the latter's sci-fi film Ayalaan. Both films are also pitted against biggies from other South Indian film fraternities.

'Captain Miller' will seek stability on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Arun Matheswaran directorial earned Rs. 7.25 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.4cr in India. The movie experienced a slight dip over the weekend, hence the upcoming weekdays will be quite crucial. The film received rave reviews from critics. The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Edward Sonnenblick, among others.

'Ayalaan' will aim to keep up the gradual momentum

On the other hand, the R Ravikumar directorial earned Rs. 5.59 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Sacnilk stated that overall, it has earned Rs. 13.14 crore in India. Even though the haul isn't huge, the film has momentum with it, hence promising an interesting week ahead. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, and Yogi Babu, among others.