Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' passes the first Monday test

By Aikantik Bag Jan 16, 2024

Sriram Raghavan is a true master of his craft and over the years he has proved it with his work. His recent directorial Merry Christmas has again hit it out of the park and is resonating with viewers. The slow-burn thriller picked up its pace on the weekend and has barely passed the first Monday test. Currently, it seeks gradual momentum on weekdays.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 1.65 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 11.38 crore in India. The film received rave reviews from critics and viewers. Kaif's performance has been lauded by many. The cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Vinay Pathak, among others. The movie is simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil.

