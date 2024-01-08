Box office collection: 'Animal' surpasses Rs. 900cr mark globally

Box office collection: 'Animal' surpasses Rs. 900cr mark globally

By Aikantik Bag 11:52 am Jan 08, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as the new generation superstar of Bollywood with the controversial film Animal. Amid negative reviews and social media backlash, the crime drama emerged to be the second-highest-grosser of 2023. The film surpassed the Rs. 900 crore mark globally and will aim for the alluring Rs. 1,000 crore mark. Let's check the domestic box office collection!

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 550.52 crore in India. The exponential rise in its sixth weekend is quite impressive. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

