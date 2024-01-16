Charlie Puth and others honor Matthew Perry with 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' theme

Jan 16, 2024

Emmy Awards paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, widely recognized for portraying Chandler Bing on the cult sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, was commemorated during the Primetime Emmy Awards's In Memoriam segment. The heartfelt tribute showcased pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performing Puth's See You Again and a stripped-down version of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song, I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts. Perry's untimely passing shook the whole fraternity and viewers worldwide.

How did Perry die?

Perry was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence, with no indications of foul play or drugs present. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later disclosed that his death resulted from "the acute effects of ketamine." Perry's F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer expressed their profound sorrow and heartache. They extended their thoughts and love to Perry's family and friends.

