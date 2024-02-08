Box office buzz: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' heads for lukewarm opening
Bollywood and romantic comedies go hand in hand. In recent times, this genre was not delivering commercial viability, and then Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shattered the myth. Now, Maddock Films is gearing up for a quirky romcom titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Ahead of its Friday release, let's dissect the box office trends!
Advance ticket sales in the domestic market
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial has sold over 50,878 tickets in India grossing over Rs. 1.1 crore. Given the trend, the movie is set for a lukewarm opening on Friday. Coinciding with Valentine's Day week, the film will depend a lot on positive word of mouth for commercial success.
Plotline and crew of the film
The sci-fi romcom is different from other formulaic romantic comedies as it shows Kapoor's character Aryan falling for Sanon's character SIFRA who is a robot. The movie's songs have received a good response from viewers and fans are excited as it marks Kapoor's return to celluloid after two years. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar.