'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' releases on Friday

Box office buzz: 'Teri Baaton Mein…' heads for lukewarm opening

By Aikantik Bag 03:41 pm Feb 08, 202403:41 pm

What's the story Bollywood and romantic comedies go hand in hand. In recent times, this genre was not delivering commercial viability, and then Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shattered the myth. Now, Maddock Films is gearing up for a quirky romcom titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Ahead of its Friday release, let's dissect the box office trends!

Next Article

Box office

Advance ticket sales in the domestic market

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial has sold over 50,878 tickets in India grossing over Rs. 1.1 crore. Given the trend, the movie is set for a lukewarm opening on Friday. Coinciding with Valentine's Day week, the film will depend a lot on positive word of mouth for commercial success.

Trivia

Plotline and crew of the film

The sci-fi romcom is different from other formulaic romantic comedies as it shows Kapoor's character Aryan falling for Sanon's character SIFRA who is a robot. The movie's songs have received a good response from viewers and fans are excited as it marks Kapoor's return to celluloid after two years. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar.