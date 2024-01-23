Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' is focused on its goal

Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' is focused on its goal

By Aikantik Bag

'Captain Miller' box office collection

Sankranti marks a major festival in southern India and is considered a lucrative window for film producers. In Tamil cinema, Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan locked horns at the box office. The Dhanush starrer has the upper hand and is marching toward the Rs. 50 crore mark in India. The action drama is holding the fort on weekdays.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Arun Matheswaran directorial earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 44.05 crore in India. The movie passed the second Monday test with flying colors. The critically acclaimed film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Edward Sonnenblick, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan, and John Kokken, among others.

