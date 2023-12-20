Is Vijay's 'Thalapathy 68' titled 'Boss' or 'Puzzle'? Producer reveals

'Thalapathy 68' title to be revealed soon

After the humongous success of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for an update about the upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film has stirred up quite a buzz regarding its official title as speculations were on about the film being called Boss or Puzzle. Now, co-producer Archana Kalpathi has nipped the rumors in the bud and issued an official statement on X (previously Twitter).

Kalpathi penned, "Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love. Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle Happy Morning everyone." Reportedly, Thalapathy 68 is rumored to be a VFX-heavy film. The cast includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, and Yogi Babu, among others.

