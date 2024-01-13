Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' beats 'Pushpa' on home turf



By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:46 pm Jan 13, 2024

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Guntur Kaaram' released in cinema halls on Friday

Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated Telugu film Guntur Kaaram hit theaters on Friday, raking in a whopping Rs. 44.5 crore at the box office on opening day. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, a significant chunk of the film's earnings came from the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Babu's home turf.

Why does this story matter?

Babu enjoys a huge fan following in the two Telugu-speaking states as he is one of the biggest Tollywood stars. Going by its opening day figures, the actioner is all set to earn big bucks at the ticket windows. It was released on the occasion of Makara Sankranti and is eyeing to utilize the long festive weekend to its best. Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a Telugu action drama helmed by Parasuram.

Breakdown of 'Guntur Kaaram' box office collections

On Friday, Guntur Kaaram earned approximately Rs. 44.5 crore (gross) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Rs. 4.5 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 50 lakh from Tamil Nadu, and another Rs. 50 lakh from other regions. Backed by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film boasts music by Thaman, while the editing is helmed by Naveen Nooli and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.

'Guntur Kaaram' outperforms Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'

The action-packed flick has reportedly outdone the opening day collections of Allu Arjun's adrenaline-pumping title Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu), which made Rs. 35.5 crore in the Telugu-speaking states. The Babu starrer enjoyed a solid 68.66% Telugu occupancy on its release day. However, Guntur Kaaram couldn't surpass the opening day numbers of Prabhas's Adipurush and Salaar, which raked in Rs. 48.5 crore and Rs. 67.1 crore, respectively, in AP and Telangana.

'Guntur Kaaram' v/s 'HanuMan'

Friday witnessed a box office clash of two Telugu films: Guntur Kaaram and HanuMan. While the former was released only in the Telugu language across India, the latter was released in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi. Speaking of their performances at the box office, Guntur Kaaram beat HanuMan by a huge margin, as the Teja Sajja starrer earned Rs. 11.91 crore on its release day.