Box office collection: 'Dunki' breaches the Rs. 400cr mark globally

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Dunki' breaches the Rs. 400cr mark globally

By Aikantik Bag 05:28 pm Jan 02, 202405:28 pm

'Dunki' global box office collection

Rajkumar Hirani is a maverick of Hindi cinema and he has proved it time and again. The director's films do not experience humongous openings but end up becoming mammoth money-spinners with gradual momentum. His recently released film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan is no exception and even after mixed reactions, the dramedy has managed to use the festive week properly.

2/3

More about the film

The makers took to social media and revealed that the film has earned Rs. 400.4cr globally. This global milestone is great, especially after being pitted against Prabhas's Salaar. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the T-Series banner. It has a good window until Fighter's release.

3/3

Twitter Post