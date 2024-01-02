Ira-Nupur wedding: Aamir Khan-Ira Khan sport funky looks before 'haldi'

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot on Wednesday

Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan were recently spotted at the actor's Bandra home, just after Ira's mother Reena Dutta was seen along with Nupur Shikhare at his haldi ceremony. Ira, who has been making headlines with her upcoming wedding, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau and fiancé Shikhare on Wednesday. The pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. Apart from Dutta, Khan's second wife-filmmaker Kiran Rao also attended the vibrant haldi ceremony.

The casual attire of the father-daughter duo

In the latest snapshots, Ira was captured entering Khan's Mumbai residence donning a chic black and white striped shirt paired with a trendy gray mini skirt. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and stylish black Kolhapuri sandals. Khan, on the other hand, rocked a casual black printed tee with dhoti pants, Kolhapuri sandals, and spectacles. The father-daughter duo looked effortlessly cool and fashionable as they geared up for the haldi event.

