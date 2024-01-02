Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' getting postponed? Insider reacts

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' getting postponed? Insider reacts

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will release on August 15, 2024, as scheduled

Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in India and fans are waiting for his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie will also mark Arjun's return to celluloid after three long years. There has been a buzz that the second installment's release might get postponed and now one of the officials has broken their silence on the same.

Box office clash between Arjun and Ajay Devgn

Sarath Chandra Naidu, Head of Content and Digital of Allu Arjun tweeted, "The release date for #PushpaTheRule remains unchanged, and the film is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. #2024RulePushpaKa." The film will lock horns with Rohit Shetty's ambitious Singham 3 headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film will mark the convergence of all leads of the ever-expanding cop universe.

