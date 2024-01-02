Video: Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her Manali home temple

Video: Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her Manali home temple

By Aikantik Bag 04:44 pm Jan 02, 2024

Kangana Ranaut shows her home temple in Manali

Kangana Ranaut is one of those actors in Bollywood who is known for her social media antics. The Queen actor recently took to Instagram and offered an exciting glimpse of her Manali home. In the Story, the actor showed the temple's exquisite vintage door, intricate details, and various deities, including a prominent Shivling. The actor captioned the video, "Stunning vintage door from Kanishka @lalji_handicrafts. My home temple in Manali looks divine," accompanied by heart and flower emojis.

Exciting details about Ranaut's home temple

The video reveals the temple's vibrant hand-painted door, adorned with images of several Hindu gods and goddesses. Upon entering, viewers can spot statues of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga, and others on a platform. Additionally, the temple features a framed picture of Lord Giriraj on the wall, an antique wooden door with a central painting, and a music speaker set for playing devotional songs and rituals.

