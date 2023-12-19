Why Shine Tom Chacko's remarks on Vijay stirred up storm

Why Shine Tom Chacko's remarks on Vijay stirred up storm

Dec 19, 2023

Shine Tom Chacko's controversial remarks on Vijay's acting

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko stirred controversy by critiquing Leo actor Vijay's acting and salary in a recent interview. Chacko compared Vijay's acting to that of prominent actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Kamal Haasan, claiming that the Tamil actor is overpaid despite not being as talented as them. Outraged Vijay fans voiced their dissent on social media, intensifying the debate. Here's what happened.

'It's not about skills': Chacko on gender pay disparity

During the interview when Chacko was asked about the gender pay disparity between Vijay and superstar Nayanthara, he emphasized that the pay gap extends beyond gender, encompassing various aspects, including acting skills. He stated, "How much Vijay is getting paid? How much are Mammootty and Mohanlal getting paid? Is Vijay better than them? Is Vijay better than Haasan? So, it is not about skills. It is beyond gender whether it is an actor or an actress."

Chacko faced backlash from Vijay's fans over critical remarks

Chacko's remarks on Vijay didn't sit well with the actor's fans, prompting a social media backlash. A user defended Vijay, stating, "Mohanlal and Mammukka are good actors, but there are some good things in Vijay, and that's why he is paid Rs. 100 crore." Another user expressed discontentment, saying, "I hated your acting in Jigarthanda DoubleX."

Previous controversy: When Chacko critiqued Vijay's acting in 'Beast'

This isn't the first time Chacko has faced criticism for his opinions on Vijay. Previously, he critiqued Vijay's acting in Beast, specifically in a scene where Vijay had to lift him. Chacko reportedly stated, "Usually, you can see the difficulty in the face when someone lifts a weight. But Vijay did not show anything like that on his face. Vijay Sir cannot be blamed for that. The film crew is the reason."

Actor later apologized for his comment, accepted his mistake

Chacko left fans disheartened with his brief role in Beast and subsequent criticism of the film's shortcomings. In response to fan backlash and trolling, Chacko issued an apology on Instagram, admitting, "I am really sorry for what I spoke through media...It's my own mistake...sry nanban." Recognizing the impact of negative remarks, he added, "When we speak badly about anything or anybody it really hurts a lot to those who like that thing or to those who love that person."

Quick look at Chacko's upcoming projects

Despite attracting controversies time and again, Chacko continues to entertain his fans with his work. He was most recently seen in the Tamil movie Jigarthanda DoubleX. Chacko's upcoming projects include Iyer Kanda Dubai, Aaraam Thirukalpana, and Devara. For those uninitiated, he kickstarted his career as an assistant to director Kamal in the early 2000s. After spending approximately nine years, the actor ventured into acting with the film Khaddama (2011).