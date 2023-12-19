'Blossom Shanghai': Everything about Wong Kar-wai's upcoming series

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Blossom Shanghai': Everything about Wong Kar-wai's upcoming series

By Namrata Ganguly 05:45 pm Dec 19, 202305:45 pm

Wong Kar-wai's debut web series 'Blossoms Shanghai' to release in December 2023

Filmmaker Wong Kar-wai's digital debut is all set to hit the screens in a few days. The BAFTA-nominated filmmaker's upcoming web series Blossoms Shanghai is billed as a narrative of transformation and adventure. From its premiere date and streaming details to the cast and crew and inspiration behind the upcoming series, we have covered everything that you need to know.

2/6

Wong about the upcoming series

In a statement to Variety, Wong said, "Jin Yucheng's landmark novel Blossoms has been the perfect backdrop to visualize and share my love for my birth city." "With the series, I would like to invite the audience to immerse in the intrigues of Shanghai and its inhabitants in the early 1990s, an exciting time that paved the way for the prosperity of modern Shanghai."

3/6

Academy Award winner Peter Pau is attached

The series stars Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tiffany Tang, and Xin Zhilei. Hu will be seen playing the role of a self-made billionaire in the series. The narrative centers on his character's transformation from a young disturbed opportunist with a dark past to someone who has amassed stunning fortune in Shanghai. The Academy Award winner Peter Pau serves as the cinematographer.

4/6

'Blossoms Shanghai' is set against the backdrop of 1990s Shanghai

As per a statement by its makers, the upcoming series is set against the backdrop of massive economic growth in 1990s Shanghai. "The series unveils the glamor that follows his dazzling wealth and his entanglement with four fabulous women that represent the pursuits of his life: adventure, honor, love, and innocence," said Jet Tone Films, as per Variety.

5/6

When, where, and how to watch 'Blossoms Shanghai'?

The series was first announced in 2019. However, the production of the venture was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Blossoms Shanghai is now set to have a digital premiere on December 27 on China's Tencent Video. The series comprises 30 episodes of which four will be released on December 27 followed by two episodes per day thereafter.

6/6

Wong's other popular works

The most popular and touted to be one of Wong's best works is the 2000 romantic drama film In the Mood for Love which got him global recognition. His other works include Happy Together (1997), 2046 (2004), The Grandmaster (2013), Fallen Angels (1995), Ashes of Time (1994), Chunking Express (1994), Days of Being Wild (1990), and As Tears Go By (1988), among others.